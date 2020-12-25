Coimbatore: Health Department monitoring 133 people

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Health Department has collected samples for Covid-19 test from 97 passengers, who returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days.With reports of a new strain of Covid-19 spreading in UK, health department officials have started monitoring the returnees as part of preventive measure.

According to officials, results of the collected samples are yet to arrive. Further, the returnees have been asked to home quarantine themselves. After the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced suspension of all flights to and from UK from December 23 to 31, the district health department started reaching out to hotels in the city to enquire about people with a travel history to UK.

Several teams have been formed to monitor the hotels or other places of stay in the district. In the subsequent checks, the health department identified 97 out of 133 passengers, who reached Coimbatore via Chennai from November 1.

Officials said that they are yet to identify the remaining 36 passengers. “We have taken samples from the identified persons for RT-PCR test. If anyone tests positive, the person would be admitted to Covid Care Centre,” said a health official.