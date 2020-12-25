STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Faced with trials, courts set bar high

The panic spread by the Coronavirus has revamped the Indian judiciary system and taught the people to adapt to new challenges. 

Published: 25th December 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The year that will soon be past, 2020, will go down in history as a year of turmoil. But, it has a few positives as well. The panic spread by the Coronavirus has revamped the Indian judiciary system and taught the people to adapt to new challenges. 

Even while petitions relating to local body elections, which were held at the end of 2019, and subsequent jallikattu celebrations, were eating into court’s time in January, there were developments on the administrative side with the commissioning of a section for gender sensitisation committee and the discontinuation of printing and distribution of causelist.

On January 29, Justice GR Swaminathan came to the rescue of a soon-to-be married couple from Kumbakonam by granting bail to the groom after he was arrested in a ‘foisted’ case, just days before his wedding. Though under trials are not released after 6 pm, the judge considered it a special case and granted him relief.

On February 5, the same judge fed two birds with one scone by directing petitioners, who pay penalty in illegal sand mining and other cases for obtaining bail or anticipatory bail, to deposit the amount in favour of a government observation home in Madurai that was reeling under fund crunch.

Three days later, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira adopted a novel way to reform two groups of engineering students booked for engaging in a clash by directing them to clean the general ward of a government hospital in Tiruchy.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana told government to form policies to establish Homes for destitute women and victims of sexual assaults within two months, on February 25, while allowing termination of pregnancy of a minor of unsound mind. Due to the lockdown, the court’s functions were restricted from March 18 and only urgent cases were heard online. Attempts to resume physical hearing in June were given up after a few judges and staff tested positive. But proceedings continued online.

On June 16, Justice Swaminathan helped some foreign nationals, detained by police for allegedly engaging in religious propagation during lockdown, breathe air of freedom. When a tragedy struck Thoothukudi the next week with custodial death of two traders P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks, a division bench of Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi took suo motu cognisance of the incident and periodically monitored the probe.

On July 20, Justices M Sathyanarayanan and B Pugalendhi took cognisance of reports including TNIE’s report about delay in getting Covid results and instructed government that even ‘Covid negative’ results must be intimated to people.

Two judgments, reminding the government of the guidelines to be followed during autopsy, were passed in October and December. Justice N Kirubakaran broke down in tears in middle of the hearing over the plight of government school students who aspire to study medicine. Later, the government passed a G.O. executing 7.5 percent quota.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian judiciary
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp