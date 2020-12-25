STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor, CM, Dy CM extend Christmas wishes

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswammi and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday extended Christmas greetings to people of the State.  

Published: 25th December 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswammi and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday extended Christmas greetings to people of the State.  

The Governor, in his message, said, “Christmas reminds us of the eternal values of compassion and forgiveness, of love and empathy. On this occasion, let us resolve to foster peace, harmony and tolerance so as to create a better future for all mankind.”

The Chief Minister, in his message, said, “If the people practice love, sacrifice, compassion, patience, simplicity and charity preached by Jesus Christ in everyday life, the world will become a haven of peace.”  Recalling the measures initiated by the successive AIADMK governments for the welfare of Christians,

Palaniswami said for the first time, special assistance was introduced to help people undertaking pilgrimage to Jerusalem. The government has been extending grants for repairing churches, providing job-oriented skill development programmes, etc.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam greeted people saying, “We pray that all good things come to people in 2021.” BJP State president L Murugan said, “Let peace and harmony prevail across the world.” DMK president MK Stalin said that Christmas is a festival to treat the poor and downtrodden with compassion. 
TNCC president KS Alagiri in a message said,

“Merry Christmas to all  Christian brothers and sisters who are living with the best mankind and service mindset.”  PMK founder S Ramadoss said, “I extend my wishes to all those who celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ who taught boundless love and tolerance to the world”.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, former Union minister Su Thirunavukkasar, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, TVK president T Velmurugan and others have also extended their wishes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas Edappadi K Palaniswammi O Panneerselvam Banwarilal Purohit
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp