Governor, CM, Dy CM extend Christmas wishes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswammi and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday extended Christmas greetings to people of the State.

The Governor, in his message, said, “Christmas reminds us of the eternal values of compassion and forgiveness, of love and empathy. On this occasion, let us resolve to foster peace, harmony and tolerance so as to create a better future for all mankind.”

The Chief Minister, in his message, said, “If the people practice love, sacrifice, compassion, patience, simplicity and charity preached by Jesus Christ in everyday life, the world will become a haven of peace.” Recalling the measures initiated by the successive AIADMK governments for the welfare of Christians,

Palaniswami said for the first time, special assistance was introduced to help people undertaking pilgrimage to Jerusalem. The government has been extending grants for repairing churches, providing job-oriented skill development programmes, etc.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam greeted people saying, “We pray that all good things come to people in 2021.” BJP State president L Murugan said, “Let peace and harmony prevail across the world.” DMK president MK Stalin said that Christmas is a festival to treat the poor and downtrodden with compassion.

TNCC president KS Alagiri in a message said,

“Merry Christmas to all Christian brothers and sisters who are living with the best mankind and service mindset.” PMK founder S Ramadoss said, “I extend my wishes to all those who celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ who taught boundless love and tolerance to the world”.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, former Union minister Su Thirunavukkasar, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, TVK president T Velmurugan and others have also extended their wishes.