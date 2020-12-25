Grama sabha must be apolitical in nature: TN govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that grama sabhas are apolitical in nature and meetings convened for political motive is violative of Panchayati Raj Act, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday warned of legal action against political parties or individuals who conduct such meetings for gaining political mileage.

The government also directed the District Collectors not to allow such meetings by political parties and individuals and take legal action against those who convene such meetings. Rural Development Secretary Hansraj Verma has conveyed this to all Collectors.

The warning assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the DMK deciding to conduct 16,000 grama sabha meetings with a slogan ‘Let us reject AIADMK’ ahead of the elections. DMK chief MK Stalin has launched this campaign by chairing a grama sabha meeting at Kunnam in Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

“Grama sabhas have the powers to decide about the developmental works for the village panchayats. Government has made arrangements for convening the grama sabha meetings at least four times in a year and these are apolitical in nature,” Verma said.

Pointing out that certain political parties have been conducting meetings under the disguise of grama sabha meetings to gain political mileage, he said, “This is not only violative of the law but also maligns the very purpose of the village panchayats.” Verma also said Village Panchayat Chairman or Inspecting Officers or District Collectors alone can convene the grama sabha meetings.