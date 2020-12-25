HC allows Thirunallar Sanipeyarchi celebrations on Dec 27 with riders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY: The Madras High Court has refused to ban the congregation of devotees in Thirunallar Saneeswara Temple during the Sanipeyarchi festival on December 27. The court, however, directed the Thirunallar temple administration and the Puducherry Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to strictly comply with Covid-19 norms while conducting the festival.

Parambarai Sthanigar Sangam president SPS Nathan alias Amurdeswaranathan had moved a plea seeking the court to restrain Karaikal District administration and the HR&CE department from allowing the general public attend the Sanipeyarchi festival. During the hearing, the Puducherry government submitted before Justice Anitha Sumanth that the festival will be conducted strictly in accordance with the regulations imposed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court concurring with the submissions made, in its order said, “A decision whether or not to conduct a festival for the public would have to be taken very prudently and cautiously bearing in mind the seriousness of the public health situation. The wearing of masks properly at all times inside the temple must be made compulsory with a mandatory fine imposed for non-compliance. This must be enforced strictly.”The court also directed the authorities concerned to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss facilities and measures for festival. The court issued the directions and closed the plea.

Celebrations scaled down to 48 days

The Sanipeyarchi pooja ceremonies in Sri Dharbaranyeshwara Swami Temple at Thirunallar has been scaled down to 48 days from December 27 and new guidelines, similar to ones followed at Sabarimala Temple would be put in place, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on Thursday.

Bedi said that the sani peyarchi pooja on December 27 will be telecast online. Private satellite channels would be permitted to telecast the pooja live, subject to the personnel complying with the pre-requisite norms of producing Covid-negative certificates. All the visitors to the temple, without any distinction, would be required to certificate of testing (RT-PCR or Antigen test), taken 48 hours before the visit.

The devotees would be required to download Arogya Setu app and follow other norms that are considered necessary by Karaikal district administration for entry into the temple. The district administration will stagger the number of pilgrims to the maximum of 200 people at a time inside the temple, to avoid mass gathering at any given point of time.

The entry of pilgrims would be in batches with intermittent breaks for cleaning the floors and handrails. Specific SOPs would be issued for shops, markets, hoteliers, and others to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, she said.

Online booking stopped

Karaikal: The district administration stated after an emergency meeting on Thursday that Covid-negative certificates are mandatory to visit Lord Shani Temple for Sanipeyarchi. Meanwhile, online bookings for Sani Peyarchi were been stopped on Thursday. Temple’s Executive Officer M Adharsh stated that, “All the people who have registered will be informed through SMS about the mandatory tests.”