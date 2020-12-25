Man who returned from UK one month ago tests positive for COVID-19 in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 38-year-old man who returned from the United Kingdom a month ago tested positive for Covid-19 here.

The man who returned from London on November 26 was among the 29 UK returnees who were traced and tested for Covid-19 by the district health department officials so far.

The patient's sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune, although he is believed to have contracted the virus locally.

While the man has been hospitalised, all his contacts have been placed under strict home quarantine.

After a new strain of Coronavirus was reported in Britain recently, all the travellers who returned from UK in past few weeks are being tracked and tested across the State.