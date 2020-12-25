MGR belongs only to us, asserts AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The most talked about leader this election season is an icon who left the scene a long while back -- former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. At a time when every political debutant in the State is trying to appropriate the legacy of MGR, the AIADMK, the party founded by the late leader, on Thursday, vowed not to allow anyone else hijack his iconic status.

Top leaders of the party observed his death anniversary by paying homage at the MGR memorial on Marina Beach. Led by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, they took a 14-point pledge.“MGR has created a historic record by retaining power for three consecutive terms.

He lived for the people and with the people. We will not allow our opponents to appropriate his legacy,” read one point in the pledge. This assumes significance as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth -- both actors-turned-politicians planning to test the waters in the upcoming elections -- have been singing paeans of the late leader and promising governance akin to his rule.

‘Schemes introduced by MGR will continue’

On MGR’s death anniversary that falls on Thursday, leaders of various parties paid respects to the former Chief Minister, but AIADMK reiterated that his legacy could only be claimed by those belonging to the party that he had founded. As part of the 14-point pledge taken by the senior leaders of AIADMK, it was decided that if voted to power, the party would continue to implement various welfare schemes introduced by the late leader to uplift women, farmers, weavers, fishermen, students, and labourers.

“These schemes should continue, and for that the AIADMK government should continue in the government,” the pledge said. After reading out the pledges, the leaders observed silence for a minute to pay their homage to the late leader MGR. Earlier in the day Palaniswami and Panneerselvam paid homage to the late leader at their residences by offering tributes at the portrait of MGR.

At New Delhi, on behalf of the AIADMK, party MPs A Vijayakumar and N Chandrasekaran paid floral tributes at the statue of MGR in the Parliament complex. AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and his party cadre came in a procession and paid homage to MGR at his memorial. BJP State president L Murugan and his party cadre also paid homage at MGR memorial, a release from the BJP said. MDMK general secretary Vaiko also paid tributes.