Puducherry LG sanctions assistance of Rs 11.57 crore for BPL families to buy clothing

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been favouring Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to ensure that the money reaches the beneficiary and there are no irregularities in implementing the scheme

Published: 25th December 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: BPL families can enjoy a sweet Pongal with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi sanctioning an expenditure of Rs 11.57 crore towards release of cash assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in lieu of free clothing items for 2020-21.

The free clothing is provided to BPL people under a scheme of the government of Puducherry during festivals. One set of clothing for a man and woman is provided to each family during Deepavali.

According to a Raj Nivas release, this would benefit about 1.35 lakh Red card holders, except Scheduled Caste BPL families. An amount of Rs 900 each will be remitted into the account of the BPL families by DBT mode, as mandated by the central government, she said.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families are provided the free clothing under a scheme of the Department of Ari Dravida Welfare. As per the scheme, each member of the family gets a set of free clothing twice a year. Accordingly, the free clothing in the form of DBT has been provided to around 1.29 lakh people prior to Deepavali and will again be provided during Pongal, official sources said.

The government has been procuring and distributing the free clothing, but now for three years in a row, cash through DBT in lieu of clothing is being provided to the beneficiaries.

The elected government has been backing distribution of clothing, as the aged and infirm find it difficult to go to a bank, withdraw the money and then go to the market to buy the clothing. They need the assistance of someone and transport to go to the bank. However, the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been favouring DBT to ensure that the money reaches the beneficiary and there are no irregularities in implementing the scheme.

