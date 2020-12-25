Rs 8 crore granted to repair bund walls of temple tanks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palnaiswami on Thursday granted Rs 8 crore to repair the bund walls of tanks attached to a temple in Chidambaram and Nagore Dargah. The walls were damaged in the recent rains.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said, “A sum of Rs 2.62 crore will be allocated for repairing the bund walls of Ilamaiyakkinar temple in Chidambaram, while Rs 5.37 crore will be allocated for repairing the bund wall of Nagore Dargah. The public in Chidambaram and representatives of Muslim community have requested to repair the bund walls of the temple and the dargah when I visited flood-affected areas in districts recently.”