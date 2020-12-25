Tamil Nadu’s rights not protected, says Udhayanidhi at Ariyalur

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday accused the AIADMK government of failing to protect the State’s rights. Addressing a meeting as part of his campaign in the town, Udhayanidhi said “When Jayalalitha was chief minister, she did not allow Union government projects that would affect the state. After her demise, the AIADMK government has been implementing all schemes and acts brought by the Centre.”

At Thirumanur, Tamil Maanila Congress cadre stopped Udhayanidhi’s vehicle and complained that DMK functionaries removed ‘G.K.Moopanar’ name from the stage that was named after the late leader. DMK explained that it was inadvertent and that they had respect for Moopanar.