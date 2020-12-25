STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman tosses unconscious 8-year-old near waste recycling unit in Avinashi

The child she left behind was a girl believed to be eight years old. Health officials said the child’s condition was serious and she was being shifted to Coimbatore for better treatment. 

Published: 25th December 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Sevur police are currently on the lookout for an unidentified woman who was reportedly seen tossing an unconscious child near a waste recycling unit along a dumping yard in Sevur from Avinashi on Friday afternoon. They are analysing CCTV footage from the locality to find the woman.

The child she left behind was a girl believed to be eight years old. Health officials said the child’s condition was serious and she was being shifted to Coimbatore for better treatment. 

According to police, residents saw the woman carrying an eight-year-old child and walking by a dumping yard near the waste segregation and recycling unit in Thandukaranpalayam along Puliyampatti Road in Sevur near Avinashi. As they watched, she allegedly threw the child to the ground and fled at around 1.50 pm. Shocked, the residents immediately rushed towards the child and found her unconscious. They called for an ambulance and the girl was taken to Avinashi Government Hospital.

As the child was found to have sustained head injuries and had scars on the hands and face, she was shifted to the Tirupur Government Hospital for further treatment. Health department sources said the girl had severe head injuries and seemed to have consumed some chemicals. As her condition was thought to be serious, she was taken to the Coimbatore College Hospital for further treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV Avinashi Tirupur Tamil Nadu crime tamil nadu police
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp