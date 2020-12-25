Woman tosses unconscious 8-year-old near waste recycling unit in Avinashi

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Sevur police are currently on the lookout for an unidentified woman who was reportedly seen tossing an unconscious child near a waste recycling unit along a dumping yard in Sevur from Avinashi on Friday afternoon. They are analysing CCTV footage from the locality to find the woman.

The child she left behind was a girl believed to be eight years old. Health officials said the child’s condition was serious and she was being shifted to Coimbatore for better treatment.

According to police, residents saw the woman carrying an eight-year-old child and walking by a dumping yard near the waste segregation and recycling unit in Thandukaranpalayam along Puliyampatti Road in Sevur near Avinashi. As they watched, she allegedly threw the child to the ground and fled at around 1.50 pm. Shocked, the residents immediately rushed towards the child and found her unconscious. They called for an ambulance and the girl was taken to Avinashi Government Hospital.

As the child was found to have sustained head injuries and had scars on the hands and face, she was shifted to the Tirupur Government Hospital for further treatment. Health department sources said the girl had severe head injuries and seemed to have consumed some chemicals. As her condition was thought to be serious, she was taken to the Coimbatore College Hospital for further treatment.