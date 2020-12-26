STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
59 test Covid negative in Coimbatore, results of 37 samples awaited

After Ministry of Civil Aviation issued guidelines to contain the new strain of Covid, the district health department formed teams to scan the city hotels.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 59 people with a travel history to the United Kingdom have tested negative for the new strain of Covid infection. Meanwhile, the test result of 37 people is awaited. The health department has tested 96 people with a travel history to the UK so far.

According to Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar, as many as 133 flyers had come from the United Kingdom to Coimbatore during the last month. Out of 133, a total of 99 passengers are from Coimbatore, seven from Tirupur, one from Thoothukudi, and one flyer’s trip was cancelled, said sources.

After Ministry of Civil Aviation issued guidelines to contain the new strain of Covid, the district health department formed teams to scan the city hotels. “97 out of 99 UK returnees in Coimbatore were tracked down, while one of them had travelled back,” said Kumar. 

Comments

