STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM condoles demise of writer Paramasivan, says it is an ‘irreparable loss’

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the demise of Tamil scholar, writer, professor, folklorist and anthropologist Tho Paramasivan. 

Published: 26th December 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the demise of Tamil scholar, writer, professor, folklorist and anthropologist Tho Paramasivan. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Paramasivan, the Chief Minister said, “The demise is an irreparable loss to the Tamil Nadu and Tamil scholars.”

CPM State president K Balakrishnan said in a message that Paramasivan’s study about Azhagar Koil, which was carried out by him for his Ph.D, was path-breaking in Tamil literary research field. He has written extraordinary books on the history of Tamil Nadu. His demise is a big loss to the Tamil literary world and Tamil historical research field.

Former Union Minister and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar also expressed condolences to Paramasivan’s family members, friends and Tamil scholars. Meanwhile, Minister VM Rajalakshmi and Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu paid respects to Paramasivan in the district on Friday.

AIADMK Tirunelveli urban district secretary and Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank Head Thatchai Ganesaraja, Aavin head Sudha Paramasivam, Tamil scholar and orator G Gnanasambandam, May 17 movement founder Thirumurugan Gandhi, writers Vannadhasan, Lakshmikanthan, Arivumathi and film director Gauthaman also paid respects to Paramasivan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Paramasivan
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp