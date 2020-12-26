CM condoles demise of writer Paramasivan, says it is an ‘irreparable loss’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the demise of Tamil scholar, writer, professor, folklorist and anthropologist Tho Paramasivan. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Paramasivan, the Chief Minister said, “The demise is an irreparable loss to the Tamil Nadu and Tamil scholars.”

CPM State president K Balakrishnan said in a message that Paramasivan’s study about Azhagar Koil, which was carried out by him for his Ph.D, was path-breaking in Tamil literary research field. He has written extraordinary books on the history of Tamil Nadu. His demise is a big loss to the Tamil literary world and Tamil historical research field.

Former Union Minister and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar also expressed condolences to Paramasivan’s family members, friends and Tamil scholars. Meanwhile, Minister VM Rajalakshmi and Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu paid respects to Paramasivan in the district on Friday.

AIADMK Tirunelveli urban district secretary and Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank Head Thatchai Ganesaraja, Aavin head Sudha Paramasivam, Tamil scholar and orator G Gnanasambandam, May 17 movement founder Thirumurugan Gandhi, writers Vannadhasan, Lakshmikanthan, Arivumathi and film director Gauthaman also paid respects to Paramasivan