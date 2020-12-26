STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid negative result, registration receipt must for Sani Peyarchi devotees

Published: 26th December 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to carry copies of their Covid test result and  receipt of online registration mandatory to visit Thirunallar for the Sani Peyarchi festival. 
So far, over 17, 000 people have registered.

Since the decision on Covid-19 test result  proof was taken just two  days ahead of the festival, it is unlikely that news of development reached all those who have registered,  although the administration says it has sent SMS to registrants.

It is also highly unlikely that they would get the tests done before starting.  “We have to turn devotees back if they do not have documents. They can get test done and come to Karaikal later. No one would be allowed inside Karaikal without the two mandatory documents,” Collector Arjun Sharma said.

Sharma said that results of Rapid Antigen Test would be accepted even though RT-PCR is only recognised test in India. Rapid Antigen Test, which gives results in 15 minutes, has been deemed unacceptable after inaccurate results were reported during trials early this year.

All borders of Karaikal district would be sealed on Saturday.  Senior Superintendent of Police Niharika Bhatt said screening for documents would be done at borders and at Lord Dharbaranyeswarar Temple entrance.

