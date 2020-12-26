DMK using grama sabha for political reasons, says BJP leader

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The DMK is conducting grama sabha meetings for political reasons, BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan said in Tirupur on Friday. Talking to reporters, he said, “People know very well that the DMK has never conducted grama sabha meetings during its rule, is currently doing so only for political reasons. Many people questioned about the BJP’s growth in the State.

But, the same people have started mentioning that the new government will be formed in the State only with the support of the BJP. The AIADMK is part of the National Democratic Alliance in the State. Though there might be different statements from the BJP’s State unit and Central command, the local state unit is fully under the control of national command and the AIADMK should understand this.”

Flutter over DMK meeting venue

Ariyalur/Perambalur: Tension prevailed in Perambalur, where DMK cadre removed a PMK flagpole near the bus stand put up a stage for DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin’s meeting. Knowing this, PMK functionaries removed the stage and placed the flagpole at the same place. Also, they lodged a complaint with Perambalur police demanding action against DMK. Udhayanidhi’s meeting was shifted to a different place.