Muted celebrations for Vaikunta Ekadasi

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It was a muted affair for those accustomed to the fervour that marks Paramapatha Vaasal opening at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple. The temple would reverberate with chants of ‘Ranga Ranga’ as Nammperumal makes His way from the sanctum to Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam through the Paramapatha Vaasal. On Friday, the journey was quiet and quick.

Adorned in Ratna Angi (gems and jewels embedded armour) and sporting a Pandian Kondai with Kili maalai, Nammperumal came out of the sanctum in Vrischika Lagna at 3:30 am and passed the Nazhi Kettan vayil. En route, Veda vinnappam was recited in the viraja nadhi mandapam. The deity crossed the Paramapada Vaasal at 4:45 am.

After the Thirukottagai ritual, Lord Nammperumal was placed in Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam where He remained till 8 pm. Public were barred from attending the Paramapatha Vaasal opening ritual but priests, media personnel and police were present. The event was streamed live on the temple website.

As per the SOP issued by the government, district public were allowed for darshan after 8 am.

The footfall was moderate in the morning and increased as the day progressed. Temple officials said that 17,000 tokens were issued online for darshan. Speaking to TNIE, Venkatachari, a 76-year-old devotee in Srirangam said, “This is the first time in 5 - 6 decades that sorga vasal was opened without devotees. The essence of the ritual is that the Lord comes out of His abode to see his devotees in earth, but it was disappointing to see Thirukottagai prevesam without devotees.”