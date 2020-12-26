Rajinikanth tests Covid negative, stable at Apollo Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday morning, following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure. According to a press release by the hospital, the actor’s health condition is stable.

The actor, who recently turned 70, has been in Hyderabad for the past 10 days for the shooting of his forthcoming film, Annatthe. A couple of persons working on the movie’s set had tested positive for Covid-19 after which Rajinikanth also got tested on December 22 and his report came back negative. Since then he isolated himself.

However, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations which required further medical evaluation. For this, he was admitted to the hospital. Apollo Hospitals on Friday said, “He will be monitored closely till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable”.

Later in the evening, the hospital said, “Rajinikanth will remain in hospital tonight (Friday night) and undergo further investigations tomorrow. He is stable and is resting.” Rajinikanth’s fans are hopeful that the actor will soon return to Chennai and there is nothing to worry about his health.

A district secretary of Rajini Makkal Mandram said, “I was told by a person close to Thalaivar’s family that he just went to the hospital for a check up. He had felt slight giddiness and hence doctors checked his blood pressure and found it fluctuating a little so kept him under observation temporarily. I also heard he will return to Chennai on Saturday.”

KN Nehru isolates self after fever

Tiruchy: DMK Principal Secretary K N Nehru on Friday isolated himself in his Chennai residence after coming down with fever, setting off speculation that he tested positive for Covid. The senior DMK leader took part in a series of grama sahha meetings in Tiruchy on Thursday with a canula for IV fluid in his hand. According to sources, Nehru complained of severe cold and fever for the past two days. Nehru tweeted, “After feeling sick for two days, I consulted doctors. They advised me to take rest. I have isolated myself now.”

