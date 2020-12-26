STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth tests Covid negative, stable at Apollo Hyderabad

The actor, who recently turned 70, has been in Hyderabad for the past 10 days for the shooting of his forthcoming film, Annatthe.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday morning, following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure. According to a press release by the hospital, the actor’s health condition is stable.

The actor, who recently turned 70, has been in Hyderabad for the past 10 days for the shooting of his forthcoming film, Annatthe. A couple of persons working on the movie’s set had tested positive for Covid-19 after which Rajinikanth also got tested on December 22 and his report came back negative. Since then he isolated himself.

However, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations which required further medical evaluation. For this, he was admitted to the hospital. Apollo Hospitals on Friday said, “He will be monitored closely till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable”.

Later in the evening, the hospital said, “Rajinikanth will remain in hospital tonight (Friday night) and undergo further investigations tomorrow. He is stable and is resting.” Rajinikanth’s fans are hopeful that the actor will soon return to Chennai and there is nothing to worry about his health.

A district secretary of Rajini Makkal Mandram said, “I was told by a person close to Thalaivar’s family that he just went to the hospital for a check up. He had felt slight giddiness and hence doctors checked his blood pressure and found it fluctuating a little so kept him under observation temporarily. I also heard he will return to Chennai on Saturday.”  

KN Nehru isolates self after fever
Tiruchy: DMK Principal Secretary K N Nehru on Friday isolated himself in his Chennai residence  after coming down with fever, setting off speculation that he tested positive for Covid. The senior DMK leader took part in a series of grama sahha meetings in Tiruchy on Thursday with a canula for IV fluid in his hand. According to sources, Nehru complained of severe cold and fever for the past two days. Nehru tweeted, “After feeling sick for two days, I consulted doctors. They advised me to take rest. I have isolated myself now.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth COVID 19
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp