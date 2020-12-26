Temple festival: Puducherry CM seeks action against LG Bedi for 'misusing' her powers

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of acting against the interest of Hindus by making a COVID negative certificate mandatory for entry into Thirunallar Saneeswara temple just 48 hours prior to the commencement of the Sani Peyarchi festival and sought action against her by the Centre for 'misuse of power'.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Narayanasamy questioned the necessity for the COVID negative certificate at such a short notice when Puducherry had a very low positivity rate of COVID and the High Court has permitted the festival without mandating any such requirement.

“How could it be possible for 17,000 devotees, who registered themselves for the visit on the first day and were permitted by the temple administration, to take a test in such a short period of time and produce the COVID negative certificate for entry into the temple premises?", he asked. They would have to abandon their visit, which would hurt their religious beliefs. If the decision for COVID negative certificate was taken earlier, the devotees would have got time to produce one.

He cited the instance of the Tirupati temple, where there is no requirement for mandatory COVID negative certificates, despite the large number of devotees visiting the temple each day. Just like in Tirupati, the basic precautions of thermal screening, masks and social distancing should be adequate, he said.

The LG should withdraw the order for COVID negative certificates, the CM said, adding that with people agitating in Karaikal against the provision, she would have to shoulder responsibility if a law and order situation flared up in peaceful Puducherry.

Narayanasamy questioned her interest in a subject that is a matter of day to day administration and accused her of trying to stop the festival by interfering in religious matters. He also questioned the silence of the local unit of the BJP and the central government in this regard and said that instead of simply watching, they should take action against the LG for ‘misusing’ her powers.