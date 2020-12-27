STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five more UK returnees test Covid positive in TN

Among the 81 contacts traced of the 10 positive UK returnees, four have tested positive and 33 negative.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to hold another round of discussions with District Collectors and health experts on Monday, to decide on the next course of action as the lockdown ends on December 31.

He is also expected to discuss measures to prevent spread of the new strain. On Saturday, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam held talks with the Collectors to assess the progress made in Covid management. The State reported 1,019 new cases, of which five have UK travel history.

Among the 81 contacts traced of the 10 positive UK returnees, four have tested positive and 33 negative. Of the near 2,300 people who returned from the UK between November 21 and December 21, as many as 1,362 were tested. Others were being traced, said officials. Meanwhile, the Madras HC said a Covid negative certificate was not mandatory for those visiting Thirunallar temple for Sanipeyarchi.

