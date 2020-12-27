AIADMK rules out coalition govt in Tamil Nadu after 2021 Assembly election

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK has categorically ruled out any possibility for a coalition government after the 2021 Assembly elections and said the government would be led only by the AIADMK.

AIADMK's deputy coordinator KP Munusamy made this statement on Sunday at the launch of the party's campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Though he did not name any political party, Munusamy's statement came as a straight response to the BJP which has been speaking about sharing power in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections.

“The AIADMK will form the next government even if national parties and State parties join it as alliance partners. There is no need for a coalition government. If any party likes to have an alliance with the AIADMK with an intention to form a coalition government, please rethink. This is the firm stand of all leaders and cadre of the AIADMK,” Munusamy said in his address.

Without taking any names, Munusamy also took a dig at the BJP which has been saying Dravidian parties have ruined Tamil Nadu.

"Some national parties are now saying that the Dravidian parties have ruined Tamil Nadu. A group that has been keen on destabilising the Dravidian movement ever since the times of Periyar, is now charging that the Dravidian movement has destroyed the State. The AIADMK government has won many awards from the Central government and this alone proves how efficient this government is. In all sectors - education, health, etc., Tamil Nadu government excels.”

Stating that the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are considered very crucial because it happens at a time when national leaders are speculating on whether there would be any change of guard in the State and the political scenario here, Munusamy said, “Such views are emanating because tall leaders like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa are not there. Also, DMK president M Karunanidhi who was on the opposite side is also not there now.”

The AIADMK leader said at this juncture, many have been making different permutations and combinations thinking that they could win the elections in Tamil Nadu. “I wish to convey a historical truth to them through this campaign: The political history of Tamil Nadu is unique than the political history of the rest of India because its seeds were sown by Periyar.”

Tracing the history of the Dravidian movement, Munusamy said Periyar had founded the rationalist movement to uplift the BCs, MBCs and SCs who were working under the landlords and Arignar Anna, a progressive thinker, took his training under Periyar.

Later, to materialise the ideals of Periyar, Anna launched Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. At a time when national parties were ruling the States, in Tamil Nadu, due to the effective campaign of MGR, the DMK came to power in 196. Since then, the Dravidian movement did not allow any national party to catch power and continue to rule the State.

After the demise of Anna, MGR launched his political party and people made him Chief Minister till his lifetime. After MGR's demise, J Jayalalithaa came to power and gave an efficient governance. After her demise, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam have been leading the party.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, highlighted the achievements of the AIADMK government and exhorted the party cadre to work for the victory of the party in the Assembly elections.