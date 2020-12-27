STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ailing 40-year-old jumbo to be tranquilised in Mudumalai for treatment

The slow-moving animal was spotted in the Thotlingi on Sunday.

Published: 27th December 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

The ailing 40-year-old elephant.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The forest department has decided to tranquilise an ailing 40-year-old wild elephant that has been frequently wandering near human habitations, to provide treatment at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in The Nilgiris. 

Sources said that former joint director of Animal Husbandry department N S Manoharan, Coimbatore Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar, and MTR's Forest Veterinary Assistant Surgeon K Rajeshkumar has been roped in to treat the animal.

"The male elephant has a wound on its back and has been monitored continuously for the past two weeks. It was responding to treatment by consuming medicines and fruits regularly. However, the animal is being frequently sighted in human settlements which is a cause for concern although it does not create any trouble to the public,” deputy director of MTR (Masinagudi) L C S Srikanth said. 

The animal is also moving very slowly, indicating it might be weak, he added. On Sunday, the elephant was spotted in the Thotlingi 

"We suspect the elephant is frequenting human settlements as he is experiencing pain  so we have received permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden to sedate him,” Srikanth added. As instructed by MTR's field director KK Kaushal, two kumkis -- Sujay and Wasim from Theppakkadu -- have been brought to Bokkapuram area for the same. A three-member team on Monday will sedate the animal if conditions are favourable and treat the wound, officials said.

