Centre defers 500-MW hydroelectric project of Nilgiris biosphere reserve

SV Krishna Chaitanya

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry deferred granting environmental clearance for the 500-MW Kundah hydroelectric project inside the buffer zone of ecologically sensitive Nilgiris biosphere reserve forest.

It is a pumped storage scheme in Nilgiris hills being executed by TANGEDCO. The project does not involve construction of new reservoir. Two existing reservoirs - Porthimund in higher altitude and Avalanche-Emerald reservoir in the lower altitude - will be connected with tunnels which will serve as head race and tail race water conducting system. An underground powerhouse with four units of 125 MW each will be built to generate electricity.

The EAC, which met on December 2, has discussed the project in detail and chose to defer it considering the fact that the project area is surrounded by natural forests and falls inside the buffer zone of Nilgiris biosphere reserve. TANGEDCO has already obtained forest clearance for diversion of 30 hectares in Kaducuppa reserve forest and Hiriyashigee reserve forest in Nilgiris.

“As the project is located in the buffer zone of Nilgiris biosphere reserve area, impact study shall be carried out with detailed mitigation measures. Conservation plan for Schedule I species is to be prepared and submitted to the Chief Wildlife Warden for approval. Also, environmental matrix during construction and operational phase needs to be submitted,” the EAC said.

When contacted, the TANGEDCO officials told Express that the construction of the project has been going on for almost a decade now. Environmental clearance was first obtained in 2007 and its validity expired on May 7, 2020. “As the project could not be commissioned within the validity period, the ministry has asked us to obtain the clearance de-novo.

A sub-committee visited the project site and recommended to continue the project work without any stoppages,” officials said, adding that lot of men, material and machineries have been deployed at various work fronts for carrying out the construction.

“About 20 per cent of civil works have been completed and an expenditure of `354 crore has been incurred. If the works are to be stopped on expiry of the permission, all the men and machinery have to be demobilised and to be remobilised which will cause huge time and cost overrun,” the power corporation said.

