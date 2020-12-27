Ex-Tirunelveli MP Kadambur Janarthanan passes away at Thoothukudi hospital

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/CHENNAI: Former Tirunelveli MP and senior AIADMK leader MR Kadambur Janarthanan, died of age-related issues on Saturday. Janarthanan (91) was under treatment for more than a month at a private hospital in Thoothukudi.

Janarthanan was born on October 22, 1929 at Kadambur village in Thoothukudi. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam condoled the death. In a statement, both leaders said that Janarthanan was one of the senior members of the AIADMK and had served as general secretary of MGR Mandram and as secretary to Thoothukudi unit of the party. He was also elected to Lok Sabha four times from Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency.