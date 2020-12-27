If Alagiri launches a party, DMK will be hit: Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: If the expelled DMK leader and former Union Minister MK Alagiri launches a political party, it will certainly affect DMK, said Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju here on Saturday. Raju was commenting on Alagiri’s statement made earlier this week that he would discuss his future course of action with his supporters on January 3.

Addressing mediapersons, Raju said, “Alagiri does not change his ideology. He has inherited the qualities of his father M Karunanidhi in keeping the opposition parties at bay. DMK is ignoring him now. But, if he launches a party, it will certainly affect them.”

The DMK could not claim that the party is ‘rowdy-free’ just because Alagiri has been expelled. “All those who earlier worked for Alagiri are now working under the leadership of DMK president MK Stalin. It is the AIADMK rule which ensured law and order in the past ten years,” Raju added.

On BJP State president L Murugan’s comments about alliance, he said, “As a national party, they might have certain policies stipulating that only the central leadership made announcements. It is fair on his part to say so.”