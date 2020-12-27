STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low patronage halts Tejas Express service

Published: 27th December 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tejas Express

Tejas Express (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Southern Railway has cancelled the Tejas Superfast Express from January 4 due to poor patronage of passengers and the refund for the reserved tickets would be disbursed to the passengers soon. Train No. 02613 Chennai Egmore to Madurai Tejas special train (6 days a week, except Thursday) leaves Chennai Egmore at 06.00 am and reaches Madurai at 12.20 pm on the same day.

In the Return Direction, Train No. 02614 Madurai to Chennai Egmore Tejas Special train (6 days a week, except Thursday) leavex Madurai at 03.15 pm and reaches Chennai Egmore at 9.30 pm on the same day. In view of the pandemic, the number of passengers travelling in Tejas has reduced drastically.

Speaking to Express, an official from Madurai Division of Southern Railway said that the Chennai - Madurai Tejas Express was occupied by only 43 per cent of passengers in October and in November, the express train saw an attendance of below 50 per cent passengers. Refund would be given to the passengers who had booked tickets in Tejas Superfast Express.

Comments

