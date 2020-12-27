STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New chairman for human rights commission soon

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Public Secretary K Senthil Kumar took part in the meeting.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a meeting held for selecting a new chairman for Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new Chairman to Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission will be appointed soon as the committee for selecting the candidate, headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, met here at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Public Secretary K Senthil Kumar took part in the meeting.  However, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, another member of the selection committee, boycotted the meeting. Following the stepping down of retired HC Judge T Meenakumari as Chairman of the Commission after completing her tenure in November last year, the post has fallen vacant.

Conveying his decision to skip the meeting to the Public Secretary, Stalin said, “Despite the fact that the post has been vacant for more than an year, the AIADMK government did not take any step to fill the vacancy.  Besides, the government did not honour the recommendations of the Commission during the past many years. So, there will be no use in taking part in this meeting.”
 

