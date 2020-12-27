Order on ‘No-Covid certificate’ for Sanipeyarchi festival set aside

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY: In a special hearing earlier on Saturday, the Madras High Court set aside an order of the district administration in Karaikal which had made a ‘Covid-negative certificate’ mandatory for all those taking part in the Sanipeyarchi festival on Sunday. Passing interim orders, the vacation bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and RN Manjula set aside the district administration’s order.

The interim orders said body temperature of all devotees visiting Thirunallar temple should be checked as part of Covid-19 guidelines. Anyone whose temperature is high has to be subjected to Covid tests. The district administration, in a meeting on December 24 with stakeholders of the temple, had made it mandatory for devotees to carry copies of ‘Covid negative certificate’ and receipt of online registration to take part in the festival.

Challenging the stakeholders’ decision and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s interference making the certificate mandatory, one M Singaravel moved an urgent plea in the court on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy charged Bedi of acting against the interest of Hindus by making ‘Covid negative certificate’ mandatory, just 48 hours prior to the commencement of the festival. Narayanasamy also urged the Centre to take action against Bedi for “misusing her power”.

Addressing a press conference, Narayanasamy questioned the necessity of the certificate at such a short notice when Puducherry had a very low positivity rate and the court had also set aside the order. “How is it possible for 17,000 devotees, who have registered for the first day, to take Covid test at such short notice,” he asked. Had the decision on making the certificate mandatory been taken earlier, people would have got sufficient time to take a test, he added.

Narayanasamy cited the instance of Tirupati temple, where there is no requirement of producing such a certificate. “Like in Tirupati, precautions such as thermal screening, use of mask and social distancing should be ensured. People will be allowed only in small batches and arrangements have made. Bedi should withdraw the order,” Narayanasamy said, adding that people have begun protesting in Karaikal and the Lieutenant Governor will be held responsible for any law and order situation.

‘No ulterior motive’

Responding to the charges, Bedi said she had no ulterior motive and just wanted to ensure safety of the pilgrims. In a message, she said that her intention was to ensure that there is no spurt in cases.