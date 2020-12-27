STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Order on ‘No-Covid certificate’ for Sanipeyarchi festival set aside

Madras High Court issues interim orders; UT CM urges Centre to take action against L-G

Published: 27th December 2020 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY: In a special hearing earlier on Saturday, the Madras High Court set aside an order of the district administration in Karaikal which had made a ‘Covid-negative certificate’ mandatory for all those taking part in the Sanipeyarchi festival on Sunday. Passing interim orders, the vacation bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and RN Manjula set aside the district administration’s order.

The interim orders said  body temperature of all devotees visiting Thirunallar temple should be checked as part of Covid-19 guidelines. Anyone whose temperature is high has to be subjected to Covid tests. The district administration, in a meeting on December 24 with stakeholders of the temple, had made it mandatory for devotees to carry copies of ‘Covid negative certificate’ and receipt of online registration to take part in the festival. 

Challenging the stakeholders’ decision and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s interference making the certificate mandatory, one M Singaravel moved an urgent plea in the court on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy charged Bedi of acting against the interest of Hindus by making ‘Covid negative certificate’ mandatory, just 48 hours prior to the commencement of the festival. Narayanasamy also urged the Centre to take action against Bedi for “misusing her power”.

Addressing a press conference, Narayanasamy questioned the necessity of  the certificate at such a short notice when Puducherry had a very low positivity rate and the court had also set aside the order. “How is  it  possible for 17,000 devotees, who have registered for the first day, to  take Covid test at such short notice,” he asked.  Had the decision on making the certificate mandatory been taken earlier, people would have got sufficient time to take a test, he added.

Narayanasamy cited the instance of Tirupati temple, where there is no requirement of  producing such a certificate. “Like in Tirupati, precautions such as thermal screening, use of mask and social distancing should be ensured. People will be allowed only in small batches and arrangements have made. Bedi should withdraw the order,” Narayanasamy said, adding that people have begun protesting in Karaikal and the Lieutenant Governor will be held responsible for any law and order situation.

‘No ulterior motive’
Responding to the charges, Bedi said she had no ulterior motive and just wanted to ensure safety of the pilgrims. In a message, she said that her intention was to ensure that there is no spurt in cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Kiran Bedi Puducherry
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp