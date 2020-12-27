STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajinikanth progressing well but blood pressure still high

Apollo doctors advise actor complete rest; EPS, OPS wish him speedy recovery

Published: 27th December 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad for high blood pressure, is progressing well but his BP is still on the higher side, according to a health bulletin from the hospital. “He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side, although under better control than yesterday,” the hospital said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a telephonic conversation, enquired about Rajinikanth’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted wishing the actor a speedy recovery. The ‘Superstar’ had flown to Hyderabad to shoot his movie Annaatthe.

During the shoot, about four members of the movie crew tested positive for Covid-19. Rajinikanth, however, tested negative. Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals said the actor is scheduled for a further set of investigations and reports would be available.

“His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure,” the hospital added. Visitors are not being allowed to meet him.

Rajinikanth
