STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Reuniting in ‘pride’ after a long season of social isolation

Finding a community where you feel like you belong, drawing strength from each other’s struggles, and celebrating small victories are more important for some than for others.

Published: 27th December 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finding a community where you feel like you belong, drawing strength from each other’s struggles, and celebrating small victories are more important for some than for others. Members of Orinam, a Chennai-based LGBTIQ support group, met for the first time on Saturday, nine months after the lockdown was enforced in March. It was also the group’s 17th anniversary.

About 30 members, including those from other districts and countries, gathered at the ICSA Programme Centre in Egmore while a few others joined the group virtually. Most of them were people who benefitted from the work of Orinam.

Shanma (name changed), a transwoman, could barely contain her excitement as she told the gathering that her mother had bought her a saree as soon as the lockdown ended, a sign of acceptance after years of her struggle. For some others, the stories were not as happy — from dealing with the death of loved ones to Covid-19, to job losses, to the mental-health upheaval that the lockdown brought.

“The Pride March really gets me going. I throw myself into organising and working on it. When it was cancelled this June, I was lost. Meeting my community was a very important part of my life and I had to learn to live without it,” said Priya (name changed). Pride Month celebrations and the Rainbow Pride March in Chennai were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown.

The meeting also saw parents of those belonging to the LGBTIQ community trying to seek help in understanding their children better. “My daughter opened up to me about being confused regarding her sexuality. She was in mental agony. Coming from a traditional family, I had nowhere to turn for advice.

So I came here, hoping to understand my daughter better and help her in whatever way I can,” said Durga (name changed). Ram, a volunteer with Orinam, said, “There is no substitute for in-person meetings. So much can be conveyed. It’s also a place to share energy and stories of shared struggles and triumphs.”

Advice for parents of LGBTIQ children
At the meeting, Parents of those belonging to the LGBTIQ community sought help in understanding their children. “(My daughter) was in mental agony. Coming from a traditional family, I had nowhere to turn for advice. So I came here, hoping to understand my daughter better and help her in whatever way I can,” said Durga (name changed)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTIQ
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp