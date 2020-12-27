STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN government issues SOPs for Jalikattu

Officials and coordinators of Jallikattu should produce ‘Covid-free certificate’ in advance.

Azhagumalai Jallikattu

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government on Saturday issued SOPs for holding Jallikattu. Since only 50 per cent of the total capacity of the open ground can be used by viewers and participants, only the owner of the bull and an assistant will be allowed to enter after thermal screening. 

Officials and coordinators of Jallikattu should produce ‘Covid-free certificate’ in advance. Only those bull tamers who have obtained the certificate from a government-recognised laboratory two days in advance will be allowed to take part. Registration of bull tamers should be done by the district administration one week in advance.  

