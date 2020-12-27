STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Veteran CPI leader Nallakannu turns 95, EPS, OPS tweet their birthday wishes

Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu’s 95th birthday was celebrated at the party headquarters on Saturday.

Published: 27th December 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu’s 95th birthday was celebrated at the party headquarters on Saturday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also greeted Nallakannu through tweets and wished him a healthy, long life.  

Speaking at the celebration, Nallakannu recalled the struggle for Independence and how the Constitution was accepted by all leaders. “The Constitution, which was written by leaders like BR Ambedkar, is in peril now. After 74 years of Independence, here is a question as to whether this Constitution will sustain in future. Independence was hard-earned and now it is time to protect it at any cost,” Nallakannu said.  

DMK president MK Stalin, party general secretary Durai Murugan, treasurer TR Baalu, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan and senior party leader D Pandian, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, and VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan were among those who wished Nallakannu.  

Veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah also greeted Nallakannu over phone. Speaking on the occasion, Stalin recalled what his father and former CM M Karunanidhi had said,: “Nallakannu is younger than me in age. Through service to people, he is older than me.”

Veteran leader recalls Independence struggles
Speaking at the celebration, Nallakannu recalled the struggle for Independence and how the Constitution was accepted by all leaders. “The Constitution, which was written by leaders like BR Ambedkar, is in peril now,” Nallakannu said.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI R Nallakannu O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp