Veteran CPI leader Nallakannu turns 95, EPS, OPS tweet their birthday wishes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu’s 95th birthday was celebrated at the party headquarters on Saturday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also greeted Nallakannu through tweets and wished him a healthy, long life.

Speaking at the celebration, Nallakannu recalled the struggle for Independence and how the Constitution was accepted by all leaders. “The Constitution, which was written by leaders like BR Ambedkar, is in peril now. After 74 years of Independence, here is a question as to whether this Constitution will sustain in future. Independence was hard-earned and now it is time to protect it at any cost,” Nallakannu said.

DMK president MK Stalin, party general secretary Durai Murugan, treasurer TR Baalu, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan and senior party leader D Pandian, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, and VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan were among those who wished Nallakannu.

Veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah also greeted Nallakannu over phone. Speaking on the occasion, Stalin recalled what his father and former CM M Karunanidhi had said,: “Nallakannu is younger than me in age. Through service to people, he is older than me.”

Veteran leader recalls Independence struggles

Speaking at the celebration, Nallakannu recalled the struggle for Independence and how the Constitution was accepted by all leaders. “The Constitution, which was written by leaders like BR Ambedkar, is in peril now,” Nallakannu said.

