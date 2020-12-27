Victims of 2004 tsunami remembered

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Fishermen stayed away from fishing to mark the 16th anniversary of Tsunami which killed several hundreds of people. The Tsunami waves struck the Coromandel coast on December 26, 2004 and devastated the coastal regions. Several thousands of fishermen, public and tourists were washed away.

In Thoothukudi, the giant Tsunami waves washed away three fishermen and nine persons were killed at different tourist places. At least 19,625 families were affected in the district. More than 634 houses in the taluk, 85 in Tiruchendur, 13 in Vilathikulam and five in Sathankulam taluks were damaged in the aftermath of the furious waves. Besides, 640 boats were damaged.

The fishermen who belong to mechanised fishing vessels and country boats stayed away from fishing, and held special prayers to remember the departed souls here on Saturday. Marking the 16th anniversary of the Tsunami, the fishermen observed silence and lit candles on the beaches and fishing harbours. They also showered flower petals and poured milk in the sea.

Kanniyakumari District Collector M Arvind offers tributes at the

Tsunami Memorial in Kanniyakumari | express

Prayer ceremony held at churches as Idinthakarai residents mark anniversary

Tirunelveli: Residents of Idinthakarai paid homage to the victims of Tsunami here on Saturday in the seashores during the early morning hours. Marking the 16th year of the tragedy, the residents prayed for the victims of 2004 Tsunami. They conducted a prayer ceremony together in the nearby churches and later poured water, sprinkled flower petals in the sea waters paying homage to the victims.

Floral tributes & silent processions

Nagercoil: At the 16th tsunami anniversary here on Saturday, Collector M Arvind offered floral tributes at the tsunami memorial located at the Triruveni Sangamam. The residents including children and elders offered floral tribute at the memorial situated near the church. Assistant Director (Town Panchayats) Vijayalakshmi, Kanniyakumari DSP Baskaran, Kanniyakumari town panchayat Executive Officer Sathyadas were part of the anniversary. At Kottilpadu coastal village, parish priest Father C Raj began a silent procession from Tsunami colony and South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF) general secretary Father Churchil led the silent procession. They also offered prayers at the Tsunami cemetery

Pondy CM pays respects to victims

Puducherry: Floral tributes were paid to people who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami here, on the 16th anniversary of the disaster on Saturday. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and speaker V Sivakolunthu, among others, paid tributes by offering milk and showering petals into the sea behind the Gandhi statue. Tributes were also paid at different places along the Puducherry coast