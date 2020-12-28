Congress, allies to protest ‘misuse of power’ by Kiran Bedi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Representatives of Congress and its allied parties met on Saturday evening and decided to take out protests against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s alleged misuse of power. Congress’ major ally DMK, however, kept away from the meeting.

The tug of war between the elected government and the L-G, which has been going on for the last few years, recently grew dire following issues of Puducherry Collector’s transfer, Covid tax on liquor, New Year celebrations and the conduct of Sani Peyarchi festival.

In this situation, Congress convened a meeting of representatives of its allied parties, at its party office. Party State president A V Subramanian led the meeting, in which Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers A Namachivayam and M Kandasamy, Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam, CPI state secretary A M Salim, former minister R Viswanathan, CPM State secretary Rajangam, VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan, MDMK leader Gabriel and Leninist-Communist leader S Balasubramanian took part. According to Congress sources, a nine-member committee was formed to make arrangements for the protests.

Tug of war

