Crowds see me as light in their houses: MNM founder Kamal Haasan

The actor-turned-politician is in the Rockfort City on a two-day visit for electioneering ahead of 2021 Assembly polls. He addressed crowds at different points in the city including Srirangam.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan arriving in a private chopper in Tiruchy for campaign meetings on Sunday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: People gathering in large numbers for our campaign meetings shows that they are ready for a change in the State, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan said in Tiruchy on Sunday.

The actor-turned-politician is in the Rockfort City on a two-day visit for electioneering ahead of 2021 Assembly polls. He addressed crowds at different points in the city including Srirangam.

Speaking at a meeting near Chathiram Bus Stand, Haasan said, “Many dismiss the crowds gathering for my rallies saying that it is because I am a movie star. “But that is not true. They are here (MNM meetings) because they see me as a light in their houses. You (the people) only have to help me in making sure that the light does not get blown away in the corrupt environment.”

Kamal Haasan also participated in a meeting with entrepreneurs and women at a private hotel in the city. At the meeting, he impressed upon them his party’s seven-point agenda, which included transforming the State into a $1 trillion economy. “We have a unique opportunity to transform the State. We already have sufficient examples of how not to govern a State,” the MNM founder said adding that his party had many plans to transform the State, and all the people’s applause needed to turn into votes to achieve them.

He listed out a few plans including paperless and single-window governance in the State, converting the State into a raw material production hub, creating trade centres in different cities and producing renewable electricity using garbage. The actor criticised Dravidian parties for providing ‘commission raj’.After the roadshow, Kamal Haasan conducted a meeting with his party functionaries and cadre at the party’s 
district headquarters in Thiruverumbur.

