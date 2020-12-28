Ensure our goodwill turns to votes: EPS tells cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “We are beginning our poll campaign in front of the Royapettah Government General Hospital, where our leader MG Ramachandran received treatment after he was shot in 1967. That incident paved way for the rule of Dravidian parties in the State,” Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday, kickstarting AIADMK’s Assembly election campaign.

The Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam appealed to the people to vote, keeping in mind the government’s numerous welfare, social security and developmental schemes. Referring to the allegations levelled by DMK president MK Stalin against the government, Palaniswami said, “Stalin has been spreading canards that our government did nothing for the people.

So our cadre must ensure that all people are aware of the government’s numerous welfare measures, including Amma Mini Clinics, 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, 11 new medical colleges, achievements in education, Kudimaramathu scheme, record foodgrain production, efficient handling of pandemic crisis and MoUs inked for attracting investments worth Rs 3.05 lakh crore.”

On Stalin’s accusation that nothing was done to prevent water stagnation, the CM noted that even during the recent heavy rains, stagnation was reported only in 19 areas in Chennai, whereas over 3,000 places in the city got water logged during rains in the past. “The government flood-prevention strategies have bore fruit. Stalin did nothing to solve this issue when he was the Mayor.”

“As we desilted all waterbodies, they are all brimming. The four lakes around Chennai are now storing water over 93 per cent of their capacities. During the past 67 years, no new water resource was created for Chennai residents. But now the Thervoykandigai-Kannankottai reservoir has 0.6 tmc of water,” he added.

The CM also attacked the DMK for not fulfilling campaign promises made during 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “They won that election by making false promises.

The party promised to waive all loans availed for over five sovereigns of gold. They have done nothing to fulfil this,” he further said. Taking an indirect dig at MNM president Kamal Haasan, Palaniswami said, “Now, many leaders are using MGR’s name for campaigning. MGR and Amma served the people for many years, and through our service we have proved to be their heirs. Those who try to defeat the AIADMK, which was founded by MGR, will be defeated by the people.”

“In the entire country, our’s is the only party to have a grassroots level cadre as a Chief Minister. AIADMK gives such opportunities to its cadre. In some parties, only members of a family can rise to high ranks,” he further said. Referring to several companies investing in the State, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “The companies are coming to invest here owing to the great maintenance of law and order in the State. No communal or caste clashes occur under our watch.”

“The DMK was part of the Central government for 16 years, yet they did nothing for Tamil Nadu. We are not part of the Centre; still we managed to bring in numerous welfare schemes. Only for this reason we are supporting the government at Centre,” Panneerselvam added. Panneerselvam also exhorted all party cadre highlight the government’s achievements to the people, while also reminding them of the previous DMK governments’ shortcomings.

“There is no bad image for our government. It remains the same as it was during Amma’s (J Jayalalithaa). So, we should ensure that this goodwill turns to votes,” he added. AIADMK deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam said that the 48-year-old party has been in power for over three decades. He also gave a detailed account on how the successive AIADMK governments led by MGR, J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami have been implementing welfare measures. “If unity is our watchword, no one can shake us. If we stand united, we will flourish. If we stand divided, we will fall. So, let us unite to win this Assembly elections,” he added.