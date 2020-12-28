STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure our goodwill turns to votes: EPS tells cadre

EPS, OPS kick-start AIADMK’s poll campaign, ask people to decide keeping in mind govt’s welfare measures.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam greeting partymen at a public meet held to launch AIADMK’s election campaign in Chennai on Sunday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “We are beginning our poll campaign in front of the Royapettah Government General Hospital, where our leader MG Ramachandran received treatment after he was shot in 1967. That incident paved way for the rule of Dravidian parties in the State,” Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday, kickstarting AIADMK’s Assembly election campaign.

The Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam appealed to the people to vote, keeping in mind the government’s numerous welfare, social security and developmental schemes. Referring to the allegations levelled by DMK president MK Stalin against the government, Palaniswami said, “Stalin has been spreading canards that our government did nothing for the people.

So our cadre must ensure that all people are aware of the government’s numerous welfare measures, including Amma Mini Clinics, 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, 11 new medical colleges, achievements in education, Kudimaramathu scheme, record foodgrain production, efficient handling of pandemic crisis and MoUs inked for attracting investments worth Rs 3.05 lakh crore.”

On Stalin’s accusation that nothing was done to prevent water stagnation, the CM noted that even during the recent heavy rains, stagnation was reported only in 19 areas in Chennai, whereas over 3,000 places in the city got water logged during rains in the past. “The government flood-prevention strategies have bore fruit. Stalin did nothing to solve this issue when he was the Mayor.”

“As we desilted all waterbodies, they are all brimming. The four lakes around Chennai are now storing water over 93 per cent of their capacities. During the past 67 years, no new water resource was created for Chennai residents. But now the Thervoykandigai-Kannankottai reservoir has 0.6 tmc of water,” he added.
The CM also attacked the DMK for not fulfilling campaign promises made during 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “They won that election by making false promises.

The party promised to waive all loans availed for over five sovereigns of gold. They have done nothing to fulfil this,” he further said. Taking an indirect dig at MNM president Kamal Haasan, Palaniswami said, “Now, many leaders are using MGR’s name for campaigning. MGR and Amma served the people for many years, and through our service we have proved to be their heirs. Those who try to defeat the AIADMK, which was founded by MGR, will be defeated by the people.”

“In the entire country, our’s is the only party to have a grassroots level cadre as a Chief Minister. AIADMK gives such opportunities to its cadre. In some parties, only members of a family can rise to high ranks,” he further said. Referring to several companies investing in the State, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “The companies are coming to invest here owing to the great maintenance of law and order in the State. No communal or caste clashes occur under our watch.”

“The DMK was part of the Central government for 16 years, yet they did nothing for Tamil Nadu. We are not part of the Centre; still we managed to bring in numerous welfare schemes. Only for this reason we are supporting the government at Centre,” Panneerselvam added. Panneerselvam also exhorted all party cadre highlight the government’s achievements to the people, while also reminding them of the previous DMK governments’ shortcomings.

“There is no bad image for our government. It remains the same as it was during Amma’s (J Jayalalithaa). So, we should ensure that this goodwill turns to votes,” he added. AIADMK deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam said that the 48-year-old party has been in power for over three decades. He also gave a detailed account on how the successive AIADMK governments led by MGR, J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami have been implementing welfare measures. “If unity is our watchword, no one can shake us.  If we stand united, we will flourish. If we stand divided, we will fall. So, let us unite to win this Assembly elections,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPS AIADMK Tamil Nadu DMK
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp