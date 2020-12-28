HC interim order a suitable answer to L-G: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Taking a dig at Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that the High Court interim order on Sani Peyarchi festival came as a suitable answer to those who tried to ‘misuse powers’.

Narayanasamy visited Thirunallar temple on Sunday. Later, addressing media persons, he said, “Kiran Bedi was determined to stop Sani Peyarchi festival by making ‘Covid-negative certificate’ mandatory at the last minute.

However, the HC order came as a suitable answer,” adding that the government was trying to remove mandatory online booking for the festival step by step. Narayanasamy also asked her to not interfere in religious beliefs. “I am not only Chief Minister but also a Hindu and minister of disaster management. No one should intervene in religious beliefs.

We are fighting for Hindus’ religious rights, while the BJP is still sleeping in Puducherry,” he said. He also accused Bedi of delaying polls with law suits. Social Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan and Puducherry Speaker VP Sivakolundhu accompanied the Chief Minister.

Shrila Shri Masilamanii Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal, the 27th Guru Maha Sannidhanam of Dharmapuram Aadheenam, visited the temple and led the prayers.