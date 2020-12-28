STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC interim order a suitable answer to L-G: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

However, the HC order came as a suitable answer,” adding that the government was trying to remove mandatory online booking for the festival step by step.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Taking a dig at Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that the High Court interim order on Sani Peyarchi festival came as a suitable answer to those who tried to ‘misuse powers’.

Narayanasamy visited Thirunallar temple on Sunday. Later, addressing media persons, he said, “Kiran Bedi was determined to stop Sani Peyarchi festival by making ‘Covid-negative certificate’ mandatory at the last minute.

However, the HC order came as a suitable answer,” adding that the government was trying to remove mandatory online booking for the festival step by step. Narayanasamy also asked her to not interfere in religious beliefs.  “I am not only Chief Minister but also a Hindu and minister of disaster management. No one should intervene in religious beliefs.

We are fighting for Hindus’ religious rights, while the BJP is still sleeping in Puducherry,” he said. He also accused Bedi of delaying polls with law suits. Social Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan and Puducherry Speaker VP Sivakolundhu accompanied the Chief Minister.

Shrila Shri Masilamanii Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal, the 27th Guru Maha Sannidhanam of Dharmapuram Aadheenam, visited the temple and led the prayers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Kiran Bedi
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp