Kamal Haasan reaches Tiruchy in private chopper

TIRUCHY: The enthusiastic crowd gathered at Tiruchy airport to give Kamal Haasan a rousing welcome was left disappointed as the flight in which the party leader travelled got diverted to Madurai. He was in the city for election campaign.

Kamal Hassan was scheduled to arrive at Tiruchy from Chennai in a chartered flight on Sunday afternoon. However, as runway recarpeting works are underway at the airport, his flight was diverted to Madurai. From there, he boarded a private chopper and reached Tiruchy.

The ride would cost anywhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, sources said. Later on getting to know of Kamal’s landing at a helipad at Moris city, which is 5km from the airport, party cadre and troop of folk artists rushed to the place to accord Kamal a grand welcome.