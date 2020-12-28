Leaders condole demise of ex-Congress MLA D Yasodha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK and Congress leaders condoled the demise of former Congress MLA D Yasodha (70) following a brief illness on Sunday. DMK president MK Stalin said in a message that Yasodha was elected four times to Assembly from Sriperumbudur segment, and she voiced concerns of the oppressed.

“Her death is not only a loss to the Congress but also the Dravidian parties as she worked hard for the uplifting of the downtrodden,” he added. TNCC president KS Alagiri, former union minister Su Thirunavukkarasar and other leaders also condoled the demise.