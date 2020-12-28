One more UK returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: One more UK returnee tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur on Sunday, taking the total number to three. District Collector M Govinda Rao said that so far, 53 people have returned from UK to Thanjavur, of which three of them tested positive.

“They have been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) and their samples sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to check if they are affected by the new virus strain.

Their contacts were also traced and quarantined at Covid Care Centre in Vallam. He also inspected a Government Arts College in Thanjavur and Government Boys Higher Secondary school in Pattukkottai, where counting centres for Assembly election is to be established.