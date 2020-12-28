‘Saffronisation’ of poet Thiruvalluvar in educational TV draws ire of political leaders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The alleged saffronisation of poet Thiruvalluvar by Kalvi Tholaikkatchi (educational TV) in its programme drew ire of political leaders. Former education minister and DMK leader Thangam Thennarasu said, “State government should take action against those who are trying saffronise Thiruvalluvar and must prevent such events.” MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged government to change the saffronised portrait of Thiruvalluvar in the programme. AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran also urged to set right the issue immediately.