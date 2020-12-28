STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sani Peyarchi festival sees dip in footfall after HC order

The High Court order on Sani Peyarchi festival at the last minute had an impact on the number of pilgrims visiting the temple on Sunday.

Priests offering Aaradhana, in Dharbaranyeswarar Temple, on Sunday | Ashwin prasath, Antony Fernando

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The High Court order on Sani Peyarchi festival at the last minute had an impact on the number of pilgrims visiting the temple on Sunday. It is said that about 17,000 people had registered for the festival, but only less crowd gathered. 

Earlier, the district administration had made a ‘Covid-negative certificate’ and receipt of online registration mandatory for all those taking part in the festival. However, in a special hearing on Saturday, the HC set aside the district administration’s order and lifted the restrictions. 

“Till last night, we were unsure of travelling to Karaikal. We knew we will not get the results soon if we give ‘nasal swab test’ (RT-PCR). Then, the news flashed. We planned overnight and got here,”  said R Suriyamurthy, a 50-year-old farmer, who came with his family from Pullambadi in Tiruchy.

Devotees throng Kapaleeshwarar temple

It is reported that on Saturday evening, several pilgrims were turned away at the Karaikal checkposts for not possessing on-line registration receipt and ‘COVID-negative certificate’. Some managed to sneak without receipts, but could not get through the main checkpost.  Many pilgrims alleged they are unaware of the restrictions imposed on Thursday and its subsequent lift.

“We were on a spiritual tour across South India as a family. We were unaware about the requirements and could have been turned down,” said S Vijayaraghavan, a 41-year-old IT-entrepreneur from Bengaluru.  T Raja Swamigal, a senior priest said, “It was Lord Shani’s grace that the devotees were allowed at the last minute without much hassle. Lord Shani controls the longevity of life.

We have prayed for the pandemic to vanish.”  M Adharsh, executive officer of the temple told TNIE,  “We are conveying our regrets through messages about the inconvenience. We have arranged special prayers for all on-line registrants irrespective of visit on this day.”

