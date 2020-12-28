STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu commission on caste data swings into action, will submit report in six months

The commission plans to invite representations from political parties, community organisations and individuals.

Families belonging to the Irula community in Pudukottai

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Commission headed by retired Judge A Kulasekaran set up to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities and tribes has commenced its work and decided to invite representations from all quarters -- political parties, community organisations and individuals.

“We are addressing all government authorities concerned - Rural Development, Municipal Administration, Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare, Backward Classes Department, Census department etc. since we have to collect data from a wide range of authorities and organisations as the terms of reference include gathering data pertaining to various social, educational, economic and political parameters of the population of Tamil Nadu,” Justice A Kulasekaran told The New Indian Express.

Ahead of taking charge on December 21, he resigned as Chairman of the PT Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Trust. Within three days, a meeting of all government departments concerned was convened.

“The Commission should find out what is the income of different communities, their expenditure, what are their customs etc. So, we may put out an advertisement soon, inviting representations from all concerned. We are also preparing a questionnaire to be posed to government authorities and organisations to collect quantifiable data on castes, communities and tribes as on date,” Justice Kulasekaran said.

He also said the Commission would also create an exclusive website for this purpose where all information would be updated for the public. “On December 24, the Commission had comprehensive discussions with government authorities concerned as well as the Census department who already have reliable data on castes, communities and tribes. We will continue the discussions in the coming days too. The Commission can also form sub-committees for gathering further information,” Justice Kulasekaran added.

Asked whether the Commission would be able to submit its report within six months as it involves a lot of work and the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections may delay the process, Justice Kulasekaran said, “The government has sought our report within six months. That is why we have started our work quickly. I don’t think the model code would bar continuation of our work. We will go ahead.”

The terms of reference for the Commission include taking appropriate steps to identify the number of castes and tribes in the state, including migrants domiciled here and collecting quantifiable data for each of these identified castes and tribes.

