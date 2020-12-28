Tamil Nadu reports 1,005 Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths as 3 more contacts of UK returnees test positive  

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,005 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 8,15,175 and toll to 12,080. Three more contacts of patients who had returned from the UK have tested positive, taking the total number of contacts of UK returnees to test positive to 15.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the 93 contacts of the 13 UK returnees who tested positive for Covid, 15 tested positive and 77 tested negative. The test result of one person is awaited.

All the patients who had returned from the UK and their positive contacts are being treated in separate isolation wards.

Meanwhile, Chennai reported 285 new cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 65, 38 and 44 cases respectively.

Perambalur district reported no new cases while 11 districts reported new cases in the single digits. Tamil Nadu tested 63,242 samples and 62,884 people on the day. The State had 8,867 active cases after 1,074 people were discharged.

Deaths were reported only from six districts on the day. Chennai and Tiruvallur reported three deaths each while Chengalpattu reported two deaths and Coimbatore, Madurai and Kancheepuram reported one death each. Only one of the deceased did not have any comorbid conditions.

The patient was a 59-year-old man from Chengalpattu who tested positive for Covid on December 15. He was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai on December 25 at 10.15am with complaints of fever, difficulty in breathing. He died on December 27 at 07.20pm due to acute respiratory distress syndrome/Covid pneumonia.