DMK is a corporate firm, no place for that in AIADMK, says EPS

Criticising DMK for ‘dynasty politics’, the Chief Minister said MK Stalin was promoted to the helm after Karunanidhi despite the party having many other seniors

Published: 29th December 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating the Mayiladuthurai district, through video conference on Monday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday termed the DMK a ‘corporate company’ and said party president MK Stalin’s only aim was to promote  his son Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Talking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport, he said,

“Though there are several senior leaders like Duraimurugan, Periyasamy and KN Nehru in the party, Stalin portrayed himself as their leader after the death of his father M Karunanidhi. Now, he wants to promote his son. Such dynasty politics has no place in the AIADMK, where any hardworking cadre can become Chief Minister.” 

Talking about the new strain of Covid-19 and cases coming from the United Kingdom,  Palaniswami said, “Samples of 13 passengers who returned from England have been sent to Pune. We are waiting for the results, and can speak further only after they arrive.” 

On Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hassan’s charges on bribery in the State, Palaniswami said, “Kamal Haasan is a great actor. But, when it comes to politics, he has zero knowledge.”When asked about actor Vijay meeting him, the Chief Minister said that the actor wanted the government to allow all cinema halls function with full capacity.

Responding to former Chennai Mayor M Subramaniam’s statement that the Chief Minister knew nothing about the State capital and that only the DMK had carried out infrastructure works in the city, Palaniswami said, “After three years of legal battle, the AIADMK government built a bridge at Porur. We also completed bridge works at the Vadapalani junction, Ennoor entrance, Vyasarpadi railway bridge and various other works. Everyone knows that the 2019 Parliamentary election process in Vellore was stopped after the DMK functionaries tried to distribute cash to voters.”


