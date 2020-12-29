DMK’s promises can’t be implemented: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: “THE DMK will make promises during election campaign just for getting votes, but those promises cannot be implemented practically,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters at Perumanallur in Tirupur on Monday. Urging voters not to fall prey to the Opposition’s poll promises, he condemned DMK president MK Stalin for comparing him with a rowdy.

“During election campaign, Stalin mocked at me and compared me, a farmer, with a rowdy. I condemn Stalin for making such a comparison. Stalin is now trying to stop the free distribution of Pongal gifts of Rs 2,500. He claims that AIADMK cadre are distributing the token, which is not our job. We offered Rs 1,000 for all families during the pandemic and always reach out to people who are in need. There are stories doing the rounds that land will be acquired for SIPCOT in Avinashi. But, no acquisition will be carried out in the region.

The first phase of Rs 1,650-crore Athikadavu Avinashi Project began in March and will be completed as early as possible. Besides, a new medical college will come up in Tirupur district. A new bridge will be constructed in Tirupur city from Pushpa Theatre to Pandian Nagar at the cost of Rs 900 crore. A residential apartment project with 2,250 houses will be built in Nerupperichal,” he said.