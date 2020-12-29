EPS, OPS congratulate student for designing lightest satellite

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday greeted S Riyasdeen, a second year student of mechatronics engineering from Sastra University, who has won the Cubes in Space Global Design Competition for designing the world’s lightest FEMTO satellite which is to be launched by NASA in 2021. Both leaders have conveyed their greetings to Riyasdeen through Twitter.