Man jailed for 10 yrs for sexual assault of minor

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The POCSO Special Court here on Monday sentenced a 46-year-old man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

On Monday, Judge M Selvam convicted the man and also slapped a fine of Rs 6,000 on the man.

“The incident took place in 2017, and the victim was then six years old. The man, Settu (46) and the girl were residing in the same neighbourhood in Vellore city. In April, the girl was on her way to her house when the man took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. He threatened her not to speak about it.”

After finding out she was sexually assaulted, her parents lodged a complaint.