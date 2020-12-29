STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man jailed for 10 yrs for sexual assault of minor

On Monday, Judge M Selvam convicted the man and also slapped a fine of Rs 6,000 on the man.

Published: 29th December 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The POCSO Special Court here on Monday sentenced a 46-year-old man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

On Monday, Judge M Selvam convicted the man and also slapped a fine of Rs 6,000 on the man.

“The incident took place in 2017, and the victim was then six years old. The man, Settu (46) and the girl were residing in the same neighbourhood in Vellore city. In April, the girl was on her way to her house when the man took her to his house and sexually assaulted her. He threatened her not to speak about it.”

After finding out she was sexually assaulted, her parents lodged a complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO sexual assault minor girl
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp