Mayiladuthurai district comes into existence

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Mayiladuthurai district officially came into existence on Monday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the administrative functions of the new district through video conference. Mayiladuthurai is the 38th district of the State.

R Lalitha IAS, who was the Special Officer for district formation, took charge as Mayiladuthurai’s first District Collector, in the presence of her father. Dr N Shreenatha, IPS, continues as Superintendent of Police.

Among those present at the RDO office for the inauguration ceremony included Handlooms and Textiles Minister OS Manian, Mayiladuthurai MLA V Radhakrishnan, Sirkazhi MLA PV Bharathi and Poompuhar MLA S Pavunraj. Addressing mediapersons, Manian said a new revenue division would be set up in Nagapattinam with Vedaranyam as headquarters.