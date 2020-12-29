STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 50k visit Srirangam temple

The footfall spiked up in the past three days as the temple received a footfall of 70,000 devotees per day.  

Queue at the Srirangam temple | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: More than 50,000 people visited Srirangam temple day during the weekend. A large number of people from other districts thronged the temple to witness the Paramapada Vasal opening and Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.  

The 21-days-long Vaikunta Ekadasi festival seem to have lacked its shine during the first ten days. The footfall was slightly above 20,000 devotees per day during the Pagal Pathu, which was much lesser than the usual days. The footfall spiked up in the past three days as the temple received a footfall of 70,000 devotees per day.

Senior official from Srirangam temple said that usually during Vaikunta Ekadasi the temple would receive a minimum of 50,000 devotees during Pagal Pathu and more than a lakh during the Raa Pathu time per day.   

