People should join hands with govt in fight against bribery: Fisheries Minister

All parties which were part of the AIADMK-led alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections are still continuing in the alliance.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Bribery has to be wiped out at any cost and the AIADMK government is working at achieving this,” Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said on Monday. 

Responding to allegations made by Makkal Needi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, he said, “People should also help us fight bribery. They should resolve that they would never offer bribe to get any work done expeditiously. We have a powerful tool in the Right to Information Act. People should use it and ensure that nobody accepts bribe or breaks the law.”

A tendency to wage a war  against bribery is needed among the public. “If accepting bribe is a crime, so is offering bribe. If people understand this and cooperate with the government, we can eliminate bribery,” Jayakumar added.

Asked what happened to the announcement made in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the AIADMK-BJP ties are continuing, he said, “All parties which were part of the AIADMK-led alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections are still continuing in the alliance.  Has anyone said that they have left the alliance? The AIADMK-led alliance will win a majority of the seats in the 2021 Assembly polls and the AIADMK will form a government on its own.”

